Columbus State University announces facility closings and cancellations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University released an updated list of closures and event cancellations, following new guidance from Governor Brian Kemp’s Coronavirus Task Force, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and the University System of Georgia.

Beginning March 16 through March 29, all campus events will close, though the campus will remain open in a limited capacity during that time, according to university officials.

The following events have been cancelled:

All athletic and student events

Schwob School of Music student recitals scheduled from March 23 to March 29

The Diversity Forum

Girls in the Game Luncheon

All CSU educational outreach centers are closed, including:

Pasaquan Art Environment

Coca-Cola Space Science Center

Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center

Bo Bartlett Art Center

The university has a full list of canceled events and activities online.

For information on rescheduling events, call 706-507-8203.