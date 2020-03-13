Columbus State University announces facility closings and cancellations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University released an updated list of closures and event cancellations, following new guidance from Governor Brian Kemp’s Coronavirus Task Force, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and the University System of Georgia.
Beginning March 16 through March 29, all campus events will close, though the campus will remain open in a limited capacity during that time, according to university officials.
The following events have been cancelled:
- All athletic and student events
- Schwob School of Music student recitals scheduled from March 23 to March 29
- The Diversity Forum
- Girls in the Game Luncheon
All CSU educational outreach centers are closed, including:
- Pasaquan Art Environment
- Coca-Cola Space Science Center
- Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center
- Bo Bartlett Art Center
The university has a full list of canceled events and activities online.
For information on rescheduling events, call 706-507-8203.