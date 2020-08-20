Columbus State University COVID tested 256 athletes, coaches, trainers. Here’s how many tested postitive

Columbus State tested 256 student -athletes, coaches and trainers this week for COVID-19.

It was mandated by the NCAA. Only one person tested positive, according to CSU Athletic Director Todd Reeser.

Because of patient privacy concerns, CSU did not identify the person or the sport. Reeser says the person is currently isolated off campus.

Most of those involved in the 13 NCAA sports and competitive cheer were tested. Those who were not tested will be tested in the coming days.

Columbus State had eight COVID cases among students, faculty and staff as of Wednesday. Only one of those was a student who in isolation on campus. The others were in isolation off campus, according to a university official.

