COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University has a new interim president on campus. Dr. John Fuchko has been on the job for less than three weeks, but he already faces some stiff financial challenges as enrollment takes a downward turn.

Because of a roughly six percent decline in enrollment, CSU faces steep budget cuts over the next three years. The annual budget is just north of $112million dollars.

Dr. Fuchko, an auditor by trade, will have to carve about $9 million dollars out of that budget over the next three fiscal years.

Dr. Fuchko tells WRBL he expects to cut $2 million from current operating costs. He is working with the Faculty Senate and a staff group to cut the additional $7 million.

“We really are looking to find roughly $7 million dollars in looking at structure. We think that is very difficult to do, but it is achievable,” said Fuchko. “It is something that we have to be, we are going to be collegial about. We do have and have had faculty and staff involved in it.”

