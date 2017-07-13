Columbus State University Police looking for financial fraud suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State University police say not only has the suspect committed fraud on campus but across the city.

Stephen Michael Carson has on a green shirt and black shorts.

University police say Carson is known for targeting wallets and purses.

“Transactions that were reported to us had been made fraudulently without the owners consent so our investigative units have been looking into that in the week that followed,” says Lieutenant Brett Stanelle.

CSU police say Carson has no connection with Columbus State University and he was only on campus to commit crime.

If you have any information that could help police solve this investigation call 706-507-8911.

