Columbus State University suspending classes amid coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University will temporarily suspend classes amid the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Georgia.

At the direction of the University System of Georgia, classes at CSU will not meet for two weeks. Students are being asked by the university to depart campus by the close of business on Friday, March 13 and to remain gone until March 29.

Students who are on spring break are encouraged not to return to campus.

For students who are unable to leave campus, CSU will establish a mechanism to safely accommodate them on campus.

CSU representatives say the temporary suspension will allow the University System of Georgia to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules. It will also allow time for the continued assessment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state of Georgia.

CSU is regularly providing updates as the situation continues to develop. Everyone is encouraged to visit the Columbus State University website for the latest information on the university’s response to the virus.