Columbus State University to go to online class instruction for remainder of spring semester

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University, along with all other schools within the University System of Georgia, will be going to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. The University System of Georgia is also issuing extreme campus restrictions for students.

On Monday Columbus State University President Chris Markwood sent email to students.

“Please carefully read the following message from the University System of Georgia. It explains where we are and what we are doing to reduce the spike in the number of cases of COVID-19. Within our CSU family, we will do everything possible to assist students, faculty, and staff in this transition. Most of all, thanks for helping keep everyone safe,” Columbus State University President Chris Markwood.

Information issued by the University System of Georgia reads as follows: