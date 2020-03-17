Columbus State University to go to online class instruction for remainder of spring semester

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University, along with all other schools within the University System of Georgia, will be going to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. The University System of Georgia is also issuing extreme campus restrictions for students.
On Monday Columbus State University President Chris Markwood sent email to students.
“Please carefully read the following message from the University System of Georgia. It explains where we are and what we are doing to reduce the spike in the number of cases of COVID-19. Within our CSU family, we will do everything possible to assist students, faculty, and staff in this transition. Most of all, thanks for helping keep everyone safe,” Columbus State University President Chris Markwood.
Information issued by the University System of Georgia reads as follows:
The University System of Georgia (USG) has decided that all 26 institutions will move to online instruction for all courses for the remainder of the semester with extremely limited exceptions. This action comes following last week’s decision to suspend instruction for two weeks to ensure business and instructional continuity, and to allow further state assessment of COVID-19.
Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution, which will be forthcoming soon.
Additionally, residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere. Students will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls. Students must follow those instructions. For those students who are unable to depart campus, we will make every effort to accommodate these students.
USG will be providing guidance to campuses on refunds for housing, dining, and other services. Students should wait for their campus to contact them.
Institutions will remain open, with minimal staff physically on-site, to ensure continuity of certain services.
In the end, we want to ensure that our faculty, staff, and students are safe; that we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia; and that we fulfill our mission to graduate our students even in the face of these challenging times.