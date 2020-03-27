Columbus State updates graduate course application process due to suspension of GRE and GMAT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University announced this morning that because the GRE and GMAT tests have been suspended due to coronavirus concerns, graduate students applying for Summer and Fall 2020 classes will be considered without scores.

The move comes after a change to admissions processes began allowing undergraduate students to apply without ACT or SAT scores as long as their GPA was high enough. Undergraduate admission fees were also waived until March 31.

Prospective first-year and graduate students must sill meet all of the remaining admission requirements and provide all requested documentation to be considered for application.

More information is available online from CSU. For questions, you can email enroll@columbusstate.edu or call 706-507-8800.

The university also has a page with coronavirus updates available for information on refund plans, class processes, and more.