Columbus store sells $10K Mega Millions ticket

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus store sold a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket for the Dec. 10 drawing. The ticket came from the Shell Food Mart on Warm Springs Road.

Lottery officials say that the ticket matched the first four winning number with the Mega Ball and multiplied its prize with the Megaplier.

So far, a winner has not come forward to claim their prize.

In Georgia, Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes, meaning Dec. 10’s winners have until June to collect the money.

Friday’s jackpot for Dec. 13 is estimated to be a $340 million, for a single annuity winner.