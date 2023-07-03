COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Each year Mediacom awards 60 World Class Scholarships to students. This year, a Columbus senior was a recipient of one of the $1,000 scholarships.

“I was very, very appreciative [to receive the Mediacom scholarship],” said Hannah Palmer, 18, who recently graduated from Columbus High School with a 4.25 GPA. She said the award came as a surprise.

During high school, Palmer became a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Science Honor Society and National Beta Club. She has also danced competitively since age 8, is a member of the Spanish club and regularly volunteers locally.

“I remember reading Hannah’s application. … What stuck out about Hannah’s application was that she proved to overcome hardships and she’s a great leader during her time in high school,” said Katie Reeder, Mediacom’s public relations coordinator and a member of this year’s committee for judging scholarship applications.

According to Reeder, the Columbus student’s dedication to classwork and extracurriculars ensured Palmer “couldn’t be more deserving” of the scholarship.

The public relations coordinator revealed 738 students from the 22 eligible states in applied this year. As a scholarship recipient, Palmer’s submission was in the top 8% of applicants.

Palmer reported she already put the scholarship money toward housing at the University of Georgia (UGA), where she plans to study speech pathology in the fall. The senior said she didn’t expect to stay in-state for college but fell in love with UGA’s campus and extensive study options.

Until college begins, Palmer plans to spend summer catching up with friends, volunteering and working as an instructor at Columbus’ Performance Dance

As of now, Palmer does not plan to continue dancing in college.

“My main goal is really just to make kids feel like they’re worth something and like they’re loved and appreciated,” said Palmer, who wants to work in speech pathology for children.

She explained she first identified her calling as when she worked as camp counselor with seven- and eight-year-olds at YMCA’s Camp Tecumseh in Brookston, Indiana a few summers ago. Since then, Palmer has continued to work with children as a dance instructor and volunteer.

She said speech pathology stuck out to her when talking to other UGA students in the course. Palmer looks forward to further exploring the area of study.

The soon-to-be UGA freshman advised other students planning on college to apply for scholarships, saying the application experience in itself was well worth it.

Palmer said, “Honestly, I mean, it wasn’t easy … but even if you don’t get the scholarship, learning how to fill out that kind of application I think is really important life skill.”