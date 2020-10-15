Columbus students vote in fictional primary, candidate Clifford the Big Red Dog makes it to general election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Students at one Columbus school are learning about presidential elections by participating in one of their own. And the candidates running in the race… storybook characters.

Many students were thrilled to be casting a ballot at Wynnbrook Christian School. Students faced tough choices in this primary election. In one race, Splat the Cat faced off against Clifford the Big Red Dog. In the other, Mrs. Robbins faced Ben.

“I wanted to give the kids a chance to vote for something and feel part of an election this year,” says school librarian, Stephanie Dubose.

Ahead of the primaries, we spoke to Clifford’s campaign manager for one final message to voters.

“I want them to know that Clifford will clean up all the mess at this school just like he cleaned up the park, bigger is always better, and a dog is a man’s best friend,” says Clifford’s Campaign Manager, Grayson Reddish.

The goal of this is simple: to prepare students to vote in the real world.

“They are our future voters. They’re 14, 15, and, so they are, 13, 14. In four years they’re going to be voters,” says history teacher, Curtiss Moore.

They were close contests, but the winners are clear. Mrs. Robbins and Clifford will face off in a competitive general election, slated for Oct. 29th.