COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ahead of its 2023-2024 season, a Columbus music venue has been awarded two grants. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) stated in a July 20 press release, they received both the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) Bridge Grant and the GCA Arts Education Grant.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a valuable arts education resource in our community,” said CSO Executive Director Kern Wadkins in the press release.

According to the press release, Bridge Grant funding aims to help Georgia non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes CSO, which was the first orchestra founded in Georgia in 1855 and second orchestra founded in the United States.

The Arts Education Grant will go toward supporting CSO’s music education program, Making Music Matters.

Making Music Matters currently offers free after-school music classes for Title I schools in and around Muscogee County, the press release states.

“We hope to use this special funding to further expand our music education offerings to serve more students and teachers in Columbus and the surrounding areas,” said Wadkins in CSO’s press release.

Current schools where the program is offered include Brewer Elementary, Dawson Elementary, Dorothy Height Elementary and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, according to CSO’s webpage for the program.

“Our goal is not to create professional musicians, but rather to enrich students’ lives through the creative pursuit of musical skills,” the page states.

Another educational opportunity offered by CSO is its “Orchestra Up Close” program, where small groups of musicians visit classrooms to perform an hour-long, up-close concert for students.

At this time, CSO is also selling tickets for its 2023-2024 season, which includes a performance of “From Atlanta to London” featuring violinist SooBeen Lee on Oct. 7, 2023. The season will conclude with a performance of “Tchaikovsky & Friends” with pianist Katherine Chi on April 20, 2024.

Season tickets are currently available for purchase for $132 and higher, depending on amount and seating location. Single tickets go on sale Sept. 6, 2023.