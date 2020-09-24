Columbus Tech students get help with hands-on training from Kia donation

Students, faculty, and staff celebrate the arrival of their “new” KIA training vehicle. Clockwise around the car from front right: Jose Cabrera, Timothy Torok, Fred Riggins, Donovan Dawson, program director Alan Ashmore, instructor George Belk, Sharnee Bootz, Dean of Professional and Technical Services Dr. Dahmon King. (Photo courtesy of Columbus Tech)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Technical College students in the Automotive Technology program have a new way to learn and work thanks to a donation from Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia.

Kia donated a 2016 Optima prototype to the Columbus Tech automotive technology lab through the College’s Foundation. The prototype vehicle was made specifically for education.

“This generous donation from KMMG is such a blessing and came at the perfect time,” said automotive technology program director Alan Ashmore. “Nothing beats getting under the hood and being able to provide hands-on training – especially on such a new model car.”

Automotive technology student Jose Cabrera gets under the hood of the donated KIA Optima. (Photo courtesy of Columbus Tech)

The donated Optima is what KMMG refers to as a quality assessment vehicle, according to a statement from CTC. KMMG’s CEO and president Jason Shin says the vehicles are a perfect fit for learning environments like the CTC lab.

“We are donating models with the latest technology so students will be properly equipped with automotive knowledge that will help them succeed,” Shin said.

The Optima donated to Columbus Tech is just one of dozens donated through the Technical College System of Georgia, according to a CTC spokesperson. To date, KMMG has reportedly donated 218 vehicles for educational and training purposes.