Columbus Technical College moves all classes online due to COVID-19

Due to the raise in health concerns related to the coronavirus, Columbus Technical College has decided to move all of their classes online. This move is effective immediately through March 27 unless further notice says otherwise.

The CTC campus will be closed to the public from March 16 to April 6; however, as of now it will remain open for voter access to the Muscogee County March 24 polling place according to Cheryl Myers, Columbus Technical College’s executive director.

Several offices such as admissions, financial aid, the business office, and student advisement will be closed to the public but their services will be available on their website or by clicking here.

The Columbus Tech emergency management team is meeting daily and will continue to update the public on related information.