Columbus to extend tree pickup fee moratorium on case-by-case basis to promote torando cleanup

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - The City of Columbus announced an extension to a fee moratorium on tree debris pickup to promote continued storm cleanup efforts. The move is to assist residents in the areas of Biggers and River Roads who suffered tree damage during the March 3 tornado.

However, the city says the fee waivers will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

To see if you qualify, the city asks you call 311 and make a pickup request. A public works staff member will then come to your property to be sure the pickup qualifies for the fee waiver.

For pickup, Public Works requires trees to be cut into lengths of four feet and placed at the curb for collection.