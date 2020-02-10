Columbus to host Navy Band at River Center on March 12 for free concert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – America’s Navy is coming to Columbus, Ga., and 19 other cities in six states hosting performances by the United States Navy Band, an outreach program of the U.S. Navy.
The Band will perform at the River Center of Performing Arts on March 12, at 7:30 p.m. in a free concert, open to the public.
According to the Navy, the Concert Band is the original ensemble of the Navy Band and has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 95 years.
The Sea Chanters, the official Navy Chorus group, and the Cruisers, will perform with the Concert Band on the tour.
The performances, all free and open to the public, are one of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary jobs as they tour the country.
All of the band’s main performing units go on yearly tours across the U.S. to reach audiences that don’t normally see their shows. The events are intended to be entertaining for veterans, families, and potential Navy recruits, and are family-friendly.