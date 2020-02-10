Columbus to host Navy Band at River Center on March 12 for free concert

191002-N-HG258-1170 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 02, 2019) Musicans 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, left, and Cory Parker, right, perform during the Navy Birthday Concert with the U.S. Navy Band at the Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda, Maryland for the celebration of the 244th birthday of the U.S. Navy. The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the birth of the United States Navy with an annual concert that highlights the diversity of the Navy, its various missions around the globe and its rich history and heritage and honors veterans and all who serve. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/Released)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – America’s Navy is coming to Columbus, Ga., and 19 other cities in six states hosting performances by the United States Navy Band, an outreach program of the U.S. Navy.

The Band will perform at the River Center of Performing Arts on March 12, at 7:30 p.m. in a free concert, open to the public.

According to the Navy, the Concert Band is the original ensemble of the Navy Band and has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 95 years.

The Sea Chanters, the official Navy Chorus group, and the Cruisers, will perform with the Concert Band on the tour.

The performances, all free and open to the public, are one of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary jobs as they tour the country.

All of the band’s main performing units go on yearly tours across the U.S. to reach audiences that don’t normally see their shows. The events are intended to be entertaining for veterans, families, and potential Navy recruits, and are family-friendly.