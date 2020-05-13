Columbus to resume recycling collections soon, more information coming at virtual town hall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Soon, curbside recycling collection will resume soon, according to officials from Columbus Public Works.

“We will resume recycle collection June 1,” Kyle McGee, Deputy Director of Public Works, External Operations confirmed to News 3.

McGee also says that recycling drop offs will resume on May 15 at the following locations:

Cooper Creek Park

Georgia Welcome Center

Sacerdote Lane

Victory Drive Site

McGee said more information on recycling operations will come in Mayor Skip Henderson’s virtual town hall meeting on May 14.