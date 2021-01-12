Columbus vaccine site up and running, city gearing up for more as vaccines become available

A community vaccine site has opened in Columbus.

It’s appointment-only right now. And the location for your appointment will not be released until an appointment is confirmed. The site has been operational for more than a week.

The vaccination site is being spearheaded by the city in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health and local hospitals.

“There are a limited number of vaccines available,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson tells News 3. “It really is the best and only way.”

Henderson says 300 or so vaccines a day are being given daily at the undisclosed site. He compares the rollout to the early days of testing for COVID-19 back in March and April.

“Similar in one way,” Henderson said. “Because right now we have limited access to the resources we need to be able to put it in arms. As soon as we get the vaccines, we are going to be ready to go.”

And by go, he means expand the availability rapidly.

“We have got a number of different facilities we can stand up,” the mayor said “We have had some experience working the drive-thru test sites in our Civic Center parking lot.”

In addition to needing more vaccines, they are also working to get more people capable of giving the shots.

“I think one of the biggest challenges is to find people who can man the sites and give the inoculation,” he said.

For now, those eligible for the vaccine are the most vulnerable – people over 65, first responders, healthcare workers, those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and caregivers as well.

The mayor says appointment-only is the only way it can be done at this time.

“One of the worst things that can happen is for people to walk up, thinking they could get that shot, and it’s not accessible right now.”