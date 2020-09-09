Columbus veteran celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A drive-by birthday held on Wenesday for a World War II veteran in Columbus. Mr. Dewey P. Williams served almost 3 years in the Army as a corporal and turned 100 years old this past Sunday.

This afternoon, cars and trucks drove by and honked to Mr. Williams while he was enjoying his celebration on his front porch. “I am so happy be here, it’s nice to have this many people to come see me as they come, I appreciate it so much that’s right,” said Williams.

The Central Alabama Veterans Care System put on the parade, which included a police escort. Mr. Williams has been living in the same Columbus house since 1964.

