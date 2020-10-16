Columbus voting hours and locations

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - A wounded warrior and his steadfast wife are baring their souls in a new memoir entitled Beautifully Broken: An Unlikely Journey of Faith.

Many remember the iconic 2012 photo of Paige and Josh Wetzel praying with President Obama inside Walter Reed shortly after Josh lost both legs in an Afghanistan explosion. Paige had asked President Obama if the couple could pray for him during his time in the White House.