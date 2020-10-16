Columbus voting hours and locations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The General Election will be Tuesday November 3. There are several locations in Columbus for voters to cast their ballots during early voting. Below is a list of locations, dates, and times:

City Services Center – Community Room

  • Oct. 12-30 (including weekends)
  • 7 a.m. -7 p.m.
  • 3111 Citizens Way

Columbus Convention and Trade Center – Dining Gallery, Top Floor

  • Oct. 16-30
  • 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • 801 Front Avenue

Columbus Health Department – Front entrance

  • Oct. 19-30
  • 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • 5601 Veterans Parkway

Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center

  • Oct. 19-30
  • 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • 5025 Steam Mill Road

Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink

  • Oct. 25-30
  • 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • 400 4th Street

For more information you can visit the Columbus Elections and Registration website or the Georgia Secretary of State website.

