Columbus voting hours and locations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The General Election will be Tuesday November 3. There are several locations in Columbus for voters to cast their ballots during early voting. Below is a list of locations, dates, and times:
City Services Center – Community Room
- Oct. 12-30 (including weekends)
- 7 a.m. -7 p.m.
- 3111 Citizens Way
Columbus Convention and Trade Center – Dining Gallery, Top Floor
- Oct. 16-30
- 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- 801 Front Avenue
Columbus Health Department – Front entrance
- Oct. 19-30
- 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- 5601 Veterans Parkway
Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center
- Oct. 19-30
- 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 5025 Steam Mill Road
Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink
- Oct. 25-30
- 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 400 4th Street
For more information you can visit the Columbus Elections and Registration website or the Georgia Secretary of State website.