Columbus waives some yard waste fees through August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government will waive yard waste and green bulk waste fees for residential customers at the Pine Grove Landfill beginning Saturday, June 11, through Aug. 31.

In a news release, the city said it will waive the fee for Columbus residents when dropping off the following:

lawn clippins

leaves

shrubbery clippings

tree limbs no longer than 4 feet and thicker than 6 inches

The waiver does not cover the city’s Tree for Fee program.

Residents will need ID to verify their Muscogee County address.

The Pine Grove Landfill (7900 Pine Grove Way) will be open the next three Saturdays, on June 12, 19 and 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pine Grove Landfill will also remain open during its regular operating hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The city will still collect and dispose of trees and associated debris set out by the roadside through their Tree For Fee program at a cost of $50 per load, plus a per-ton tipping fee. Call (706) 225-4661 to request this service.

Back in March, the city announced delays in bulk yard waste pickup.

For additional information, call 311.