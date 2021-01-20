Columbus Water Works launches new online payment system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Water Works has launched a new and improved payment system, with the goal of better serving their customers.

Customers of Columbus Water Works received a postcard in the mail, detailing the new “Go With The Flow,” online payment system. They hope the new system allows for customers to have a more convenient and effective way to pay their bills online while also adding new self-servicing options.

“They can look up their online transaction history, they can sign up for paperless billing, they can go in and look at their payment arrangements and a number of other additional features that they do not have now,” says Vic Burchfield, Senior Vice President of Columbus Water Works.

This new system is not an immediate transition, customers will have to go online and register for the new system with their current customer number, which can be found in the top right corner of the their January water bill.

“We wanted to be able to provide those conveniences our customers have been asking for. Our ‘Go With the Flow’ campaign is reminding our customers that we’re kicking off the new payment system, so we’re encouraging our customers to go online and register for the new system,” says Burchfield.

Columbus Water Works says they’re offering a 10-day grace period for customers who have trouble accessing the new online payment system due to technical difficulties.