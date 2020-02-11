Columbus Water Works president answers council’s concerns about rate hike

Two weeks ago some residents expressed concerns to Columbus Council about big increases in their water bills.

Water Works President Steve Davis appeared in front of the Council on Tuesday to explain the rate hikes and take questions from the councilors.

And it took a while.



Davis spent more than an hour fielding questions. At times it was tense as Davis explained why some bills have seen substantial increases since January 1.

Davis spent a lot of time explaining why the reaction to the rate increases was stronger this year. The Water Works has had rate hikes each year since 2002.

This year, a customer’s meter size mattered more than the amount of water consumed.

“This year, we took a different approach,” Davis said. “We were basing our increase on meter size and focusing the burden of the increase of the higher volume user. And we just do a good enough job out front communicating to those customers that this rate increase was different.”

The larger the meter — which determines the water you can pull from the system — the more your bill went up. Those with sprinkler systems were particularly hard hit.

Councilor Pops Barnes was concerned the increases had hit those on a fixed income. Councilor Glenn Davis wanted to see how much the Water Works operating budget was increasing year to year.

“We appreciate the comments from the councilors,” Davis said. “And we definitely take them seriously. They have given us quite a few constructive ideas to think of. We will go back and sort through those and see which ones we would take to our board and recommend any actions.”