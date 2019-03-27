Columbus Water Works starts process to cut off water at Ralston Towers — again

A Columbus landlord is back in hot water with the Columbus Water Works.

Two months after paying the Water Works more than $120,000 to settle unpaid water bills, notice has been given to the residents of Ralston Towers in downtown Columbus that their water could be turned off next month.

A sign went in front of the low-income housing complex earlier this week. The sign, which is on public property at the corner of Second Avenue and 12th Street, states the new cutoff date is after April 26.

PF Holdings, the New Jersey company that owns Ralston Towers, paid the Water Works $120,575.34 in late January to settle the account. The payment came about two weeks after Ralston residents were informed of non-payment of the water bill by the landlord.

Water Works officials have not said how much PF Holdings owes on the current bill.

Water Works spokesman Vic Burchfield confirmed on Wednesday morning the cutoff notification process has started again.

There about 200 residents in Ralston Towers. Most of those residents qualify for federal housing assistance.