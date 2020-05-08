Columbus Water Works transitioning back to normal operations, with additional safety provisions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Water Works says it will begin transitioning back to normal operations with some additional safety provisions as Muscogee County and Georgia begin to reopen following COVID-19 shelter orders.

Over the next few weeks, in a process that started May 4, CWW will transition back to normal operations. Staff will switch from working remotely to working onsite with additional protocols to ensure their health and safety. The company is also preparing to reopen the customer lobby.

On May 18, the customer service lobby at 1421 Veterans Parkway will reopen. To limit potential coronavirus exposure, only five customers will be allowed in the building at a time.

Temperature checks will also be required for customers entering the building, as will face masks. Customers who do not have masks or have a temperature over 100.4 will not be allowed inside. Account assistance and payments will continue through the drive-through, as well as over the phone and by email.

There will also be a station set up outside the main entrance for check-in and to secure places in line to allow for social distancing needs. Officials ask that you wait in your car until your turn, when you will be notified by staff.

The temporary suspension of service disconnections for non-payment will end on May 31. CWW will resume delinquent charges and non-payment disconnections on June 8. They say they will continue working with customers who may still be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

To make a Payment on Customer Account (please have your account number and/or a copy of your most recent bill):

In person: Customer Lobby/ Drive-thru 9 am to 5 pm

Over the Phone: 1-855-748-1350

Online: www.cwwga.org

Need Customer Service Assistance on your account:

In person: Customer Lobby/Drive-thru 9 am to 5 pm

Over the phone: 706-649-3400

Email: customerservice@cwwga.org

CWW also urges those in need of help to call the United way of the Chattahoochee Valley by dialing 211 to connect with someone who could provide resources during this time.