Columbus Wild Wing Cafe joins local businesses reopening Monday as state relaxes restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Columbus’s Wild Wing Cafe plans to open its doors to the public on Monday. On Friday, News 3 cameras were allowed inside to see how employees are prepping the restaurant.

Local businesses are gearing up for reopening, including Columbus restaurants. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson released guidelines based on Governor Brian Kemp’s’ Reviving a Healthy Georgia Executive Order.

Tables and chairs are being sanitized, bars are getting stocked, and employee temperatures are being checked regularly.

Restaurant Manager Pam Doswell tells News 3 at least 50 customers will be allowed inside the building at a time.

“We have a few questions that we’re going to ask, our employees are even going to take temperatures of the guest walking in, hopefully they’re going to be truthful. We’re going to ask them if they’ve had a fever in the last 48 hours, or have they been traveling the last 14 days,” said Doswell.

Doswell tells News 3 even after opening the dining room, the restaurant will continue curb-side service.