COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus woman has been charged with three counts of 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children by the Columbus Police Department.

Jemimah Donnis, 33, was taken into custody on charges by the Special Victims Unit on Aug. 18 around 3:30 p.m.

Police say Donnis was to appear in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. No other information is available at this time.