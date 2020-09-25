Columbus woman faces charges for financial crimes in credit card theft case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus woman is facing multiple charges after admitting to stealing a credit card from a local man and using it to make fraudulent charges.

Lindsey Brooke Gilley, 32, was charged with one count of Financial Transaction Card Theft and one count of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. Police say on June 22, a local man reported his bank card stolen, and that someone had used his card to make multiple fraudulent charges.

Police from the Columbus Police Department Financial Crimes Unit began an investigation and found that one of the charges was completed through the JailATM website to put money into an inmate’s account at the Muscogee County Jail.

The investigation by Columbus Police led to the identification of Gilley as a suspect. When Corporal C. Papay of CPD contacted Gilley, she admitted to the charge. Police say on Sept. 24, Gilley was arrested in Lee County and extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.