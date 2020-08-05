Columbus woman in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from husband while he traveled outside of U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit says they have a woman in custody facing charges of forgery and theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from her husband’s IRA account.

Police say that Fernando Pedrozo reported that his wife forged his signature and “wiped out” his IRA account for thousands of dollars while he was traveling out of the country for the last six months.

Paz Guzman Pedrozo is charged with one count of Forger, 1st Degree, one count of Forgery, 3rd Degree, and one count of felony Theft by Deception. Paz and Fernando are currently separated, according to a statement by police.

The Financial Crimes Unit investigating the report of the forgery and theft gathered documents and bank statements showing Mr. Pedrozo’s trip outside of the U.S. Bank surveillance shows his wife, Paz, depositing a check during this time.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Mrs. Pedrozo and she was taken into police custody on July 31. Mrs. Pedrozo admitted to detectives that she forged her husband’s signature and “wiped out” his IRA, police say. She was taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.