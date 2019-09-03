Columbus woman prays for family in Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian batters islands

A Columbus woman is praying fervently for her family in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 slow-moving storm, barrels down on her native islands.



Bridget Alcide, a transplant from the Bahamas now lives in Columbus. Most of her family still lives in the Bahamas.

Her nephew, Teko Small lives in Freeport Grand Bahamas where flood waters have already risen to frightening levels. Alcide says the homes on the islands are built with cinder blocks. She says in the event of storms like this, they board up the windows, sand bag the doors, pray and ride it out.



“It’s very emotional. I’m glad it’s not on the Island where my Mom and most of my other family lives but I still have family in Freeport and so it’s real emotional. They’re my people. You know to see them suffering and nowhere to go, some of them under water, it just hurts my heart and there’s nothing I can do. Well I can pray,” said Bridget Alcide.