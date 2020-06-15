Columbus woman works to bring awareness to African-American women’s struggles through dance and film

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus woman says the nation shouldn’t forget about the black women who have already experienced extreme racism and who have been shot and killed by the police.

Morgan Harrell choreographed and produced a film that expresses that emotion.

“My film S.A.B.L.E. is an acronym for ‘Stories About Blacks Leading Equality‘ and it reflects seven dancers and it reflects women like Sandra Bland, Koryn Gaines, Natasha McKenna and it reflects different issues that black women face every day,” Harrell explained.







Courtesy: Morgan Harrell, producer/director “S.A.B.L.E, Stories About Blacks Leading Equality”

She made the seven-minute film for her senior capstone while at Kennesaw State University. She says it highlights those different issues that African American women face as well.

“Being discriminated against with racism, being abused, and also colorism that people don’t want to bring up as well. So I’m glad that little young girls can look at this and we can make this an educational standpoint,” Harrell says.

Harrell dances frequently and says this was one way that she could express herself. The film is a contemporary style chreopoem that unfolds through the eyes of apathy.

“Also it explains why Colin Kapernick kneeled in the first place, which my dancers do while the choreography is explaining it. And when people see this film its very emotional because these are true stories that need to be told and not be forgotten,” she says.

The film starts out with one of the dancers watching everyday news that actually shows the stories of these African American women, something that doesn’t happen often, Harrell says.

“Its going to show each character reflecting real women stories and their choreography pretty much matches their story that shoes how unfairly the black women was treated.”

She says the film isn’t just for black women but its for everyone to see, of different colors and ages.

Harrell teaches virtual quarantine dance classes of all styles to anyone who would like to join. You can email her at cmorgan7396@gmail.com