COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seized over $1 million worth of meth and took two individuals wanted for murder into custody during a “crime suppression detail” on Monday.

MCSO’s investigative bureau arrested two validated gang members – Quardarrius Strong and Kevon Carter — on various outstanding warrants. A total of $1,163,210.00 in meth was seized during the operation, according MCSO.

“We seized $2.3 million in drugs last year. We’re beyond that. We’ve exceeded that within the first four months of this year. So that lets you know well what we’re doing…” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. “You will hear some things. And so this is the direction that the sheriff’s office is going in, that because we are committed to the citizens of Muscogee County, when they put me here to service here, I made a commitment to the citizens of Muscogee County.”

Strong was arrested at his home in Midland, Georgia, on the following charges:

Two counts of Felony Murder

Five counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act,

One count of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Giving False Statements

Strong was additionally charged with the following:

Eight counts of Participating in Criminal Gang Activity

Four counts of Forgery 3rd Degree

Three counts of Forgery 4th Degree

One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

One cunt of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

One count Possession of Drug-Related Object

Carter was arrested at his home in East Columbus on two counts of Felony Murder

and three counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act.

Both Strong and Carter were taken to the Muscogee County Jail. The cases are under investigation.

Following the detail, Countryman told WRBL that he will continue to prosecute similar cases.

“We have individuals that we’re looking at,” said Countryman. “If we have a list of 100, we’re going to start with the top of the worst of the worst and go after all of those individuals and pluck them out of our community and if possible, to prosecute these individuals at the federal level to get them out of Muscogee County.”