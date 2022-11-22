COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Iron Cross Motorcycle Club and Crossmen Support Club will host the 40th annual Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at the Columbus Civic Center. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be collected there to give to local families in need.

Motorcyclists will gather to line up at 10 a.m. just out of the Columbus Civic Center parking lot on Lumpkin Boulevard behind the South Commons softball fields. Kickstands will go up at noon sharp. Riders will go to Rally Point Harley-Davidson where there will be music, raffles, t-shirts and more.

For any toy donations before the toy run, please call (706) 888-4435.