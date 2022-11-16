COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— More opportunities for dining and entertainment are coming to north Columbus this upcoming new year. Phase one of the $65 million development is set to be complete in Feb. 2023.

Nestled between U.S. Hwy. 80 and Georgia 85, Midland Commons is estimated to bring more than 800 jobs and generate upwards of $88 million to the city of Columbus. The mixed-use development will feature a series of fast-food chains, retail businesses, local restaurants, and loft apartments. However, one shining feature is their Lifestyle Center which Developer Chris Wightman says they fashioned after Uptown Columbus’ Friday Night Concert Series.

“It’s exactly where we got it from. What we’ve heard a lot of times is people that live out here in this area, they don’t want to drive downtown. They don’t want to compete with the GI’s. They don’t want to compete with the college kids and that younger crowd. They want to go down there, have a nice meal, listen to a concert and then head back home,” he said.

Midland Commons is also working towards getting approval from City Council for an entertainment district for the Lifestyle Center where people can carry open containers in the courtyard and green space.

“What we envisioned is people being able to cross-collateralize each other’s tenancy out there. So, if somebody over here that’s eating in the Italian restaurant wants to fill up his glass of wine, we want him to be able to go over there to the bar that we’re going to have and sit and drink in the bar,” Wightman added. He hopes this will encourage people to enjoy the courtyard, gather around the fire pit, and stay for a concert.

Some Columbus residents expressed their concerns over the chain restaurants and storefronts like Culver’s, Publix, Dunkin Donuts, AT&T, Advanced Autoparts, among others that are set to move into Midland Commons; however, Wightman says the Lifestyle Center will feature some local options and eateries.

“We’re talking with an Italian restaurant and a pizza restaurant; very serious negotiations with them right now. I think you’ll be very proud of the local talent that we’re bringing out here,” he said.

In the Lifestyle Center there will also be a sushi restaurant, a bar, another location of Kilwins, and among a few other options. There is one available suite to lease out in the Lifestyle Center.

To give that area a ‘downtown’ feel there will also be 22 loft-styled apartments above the eateries overlooking the Lifestyle Center featuring one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans.

Retailers set to join Midland Commons outside of the Lifestyle Center include Publix, Great Clips, Their Lash, AT&T, Domino’s, Jersey Mikes, Synovus, Advanced Auto Parts, Culver’s, Dunkin Donuts, and Jiffy Lube. There are still some storefront suites open for lease.

Again, Phase one of the 88-acre development is set to be completed sometime in Feb. 2023. More information can be found, here.