Raw video of June 6, 2022 unveiling of the murals and all the speakers and activities.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)—The A.J. McClung YMCA on the Dragonfly Trails is set to unveil its latest tribute to Columbus trailblazers Wednesday, June 29 at 9 a.m.

The artist behind the the four image mural is Philadelphia native Ernel Martinez. Just two weeks ago before coming to the Fountain City, he painted a tribute to the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Tustin Playground in Philadelphia.

“We just finished celebrating Kobe Bryant, who’s a Philadelphia native and turned out to be one of the greatest basketball players around the city. We had a massive dedication for him in a mural in West Philadelphia at at Overbrook High School. Where his wife, his widow and his children came to watch the reveal. A week and a half later, here I am in Columbus, continuing a project that I’ve been involved with for about a year plus now. We’re here to celebrate local stars here of Columbus,” he says.

There will be four images on the wall. The first depicts A.J. McClung, who was elected councilor in 1970, and served as the first African American mayor in 1973 after the untimely death of J.R. Allen. Two Columbus natives: Ma Rainey, also known as “Mother of Blues,” and Alma Thomas, the first African American woman to have a solo art exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, in the 1970’s. The fourth image is left to celebrate the children of the community.

He says similar to the piece he just wrapped up a few weeks ago, Martinez is working to inform the young folk of the cities on the history that surrounds them, especially along the MLK Jr. Trail here in Columbus.

“We’re here to celebrate local stars here of Columbus. We want to make sure that the young people understand their history and to encourage them to achieve and strive to do their best, but also to understand the legacy in which they come from,” Martinez says.

Martinez says while traveling and doing pieces like these, learning about the history of the area is an honor.

“To learn about the histories of every community, you know, every neighborhood, every block, every small town, every big city has a story and a pass. As an artist, I’m always learning and I’m always honored, really, to be allowed to come into different communities and to do something that I love and that I’m passionate about, which is to make art for communities.”

Martinez is being assisted by a group of local high schoolers and college students. Monday, June 27 the artists were working on individual pieces of the murals before their final step of gluing the poly tabs.

The mural is a partnership between Dragonfly Trails, YMCA, Columbus Consolidated Government, Columbus 2025, Synovus, Columbus State University, the McClung Family, and the community. The mural will adorn the facade of the A.J. McClung YMCA, named after the honorable A.J. McClung who served as the director of the first black YMCA in the United States.

About the Trailblazers

A.J. McClung

Birmingham native, Arthur Joseph “A.J.” McClung was known in Columbus as an educator, leader, politician, administrator and developer. He graduated from the Tuskegee Institute in 1933. It wasn’t until 1943 when McClung made it to the fountain city. He joined Columbus with an extensive background of coaching and teaching in Birmingham. He was the Executive Director of the Brookhaven Branch YMCA for 24 years, that same location is now named after him.

Beyond coaching and teaching, McClung was the first Mayor Pro Tem of Columbus. He was instrumental in forming a consolidated government in Columbus under former Mayor J.R. Allen. McClung filled the mayoral position after the untimely death of Allen. After which, he continued his public service as councilor for nearly three decades. McClung passed Nov. 17, 2002.

Ma Rainey

Gertrude Pridgett, professionally known as Ma Rainey, was one of the first African American blues singers in the nation. While she performed as a teenager, she wasn’t known as Ma Rainey until 1904 after marrying her husband, Will “Pa” Rainey.

Rainey had performed throughout most of her life, formed the Alabama Fun Makers Company before joining the Rabbits Foot Company, recorded with Paramount Records, and Louis Armstrong in 1924. She was inducted into the Blues Foundation’s Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Her song “See See Rider Blues” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2004.

History remembers the Columbus native as the, “Mother of the Blues.” She returned to the Fountain City where she was in charge of three theatres; the Lyric, the Airdome, and the Liberty Theatre. Rainey passed Dec. 22,1922.

Alma Thomas

Artist Alma Thomas was born and raised in Columbus, Georgia before moving to Washington, D.C. with her family in 1907. She was the first graduate of the newly formed art department at Howard University in 1924. Her life’s work revolved around the study of color, and the influence of luminous abstract pieces.

In 1972, Thomas was honored with one-woman exhibits in the Whitney Museum of American Art and at the Corcoran Gallery. Also in 1972, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City selected one of her pieces to be apart of a permanent collection.

Thomas is remembered for capturing historical moments in abstract pieces. She drew inspiration from key events in the civil rights movement as protests and riots took place in her city to end legalized racial discrimination. Now, her work is considered a tour de force in the Washington Color School movement of abstract painting. Thomas passed Feb. 24, 1978.