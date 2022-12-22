COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run.

Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter.

Velasquez is accused of being the driver in a December 5th incident that claimed the life of 28-year-old Tomisha Hayes.

Velasquez is being represented by Columbus attorney Ted Morgan.

“So, when I talked to the prosecutor it was actually both of our decisions to continue because the young man needs an interpreter,” Morgan said. “But the next step is to come back on Tuesday the 27th and at that time we will hopefully get into setting bond on the remaining charges.”

Velasquez is facing six charges. They are hit and run resulting in serious injury or death; tampering with evidence; no proof of insurance; driving without a valid license; failure to report accident; motor vehicle prohibited in certain areas.

Velasquez is being held without bond until the 2 p.m. hearing on Tuesday.

