COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Monday, Feb. 6, six co-defendants entered guilty pleas in connection to the 2020 home invasion that led to the shooting death of Cross Henderson, 21.

Henderson was shot and killed during a home invasion on Jan. 18, 2020, in the Upatoi Ridge subdivision. Six people were charged in connection to the murder of Henderson. Ce’uion English, Laqwane Kindred, Anthony Foster, Trevonius Williams, Mercedes Kraft, and an unnamed juvenile girl. All six co-defendants appeared in front of Superior Court Judge John Martin in the Columbus Department of Public Health building on Comer Avenue Monday morning to enter guilty pleas. All six were facing murder charges, only one walked away convicted in Henderson’s murder. Two of the co-defendants were sentenced.

Trevonius Williams admitted to shooting and killing Henderson during an armed robbery at his mother’s home, Autumn Tillery. He entered a guilty plea to felony murder, violation of street gang and terrorism prevention act, two counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of false imprisonment. Shortly after entering his guilty plea, he was sentenced to five life sentences plus 100 years of incarcerated time. Williams was represented by Defense Attorney Shavon Thomas.

English entered a guilty plea to home invasion, armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of armed robbery, and violation of street gang and terrorism prevention act. He was also sentenced shortly after entering his guilty plea to 20 years of jailtime. Williams was represented by Defense Attorney Jennifer Curry.

Kindred, represented by Defense Attorney William Kendrick, entered a guilty plea to robbery. Kendrick told the court he is a first-time offender and was sentenced to 20 years of jailtime.

Three co-defendants are awaiting their sentencing hearing. Judge Martin said the remaining defendants will be sentenced at a later date.

The unnamed juvenile represented by Defense Attorney Michael Garner entered a guilty plea to two felony counts of robbery. Kraft, represented by Defense Attorney Susan Henderson, entered a guilty plea to two felony counts of robbery. Judge Martin continued both of their bail terms. Garner and Henderson both asked the court for several weeks to prepare for a sentencing hearing.

Foster, represented by Defense Attorney Stephen Craft, entered a guilty plea to several counts including home invasion, armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of false imprisonment, and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Stay with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to update you as this trial continues. WRBL

Previous Coverage

Feb. 4, 2023: UPDATE: Four suspects charged in 2020 Upatoi murder appear in court ahead of trial (wrbl.com)

Feb. 18, 2020: Autumn Tillery as bond denied: ‘I am going to die in jail. I am in here with murderers’ | WRBL

Feb. 18, 2020: Mother of man killed in Upatoi home invasion arrested on multiple drug charges | WRBL

Jan. 28, 2020: POLICE: Upatoi home invasion work of gang that targets drug dealers | WRBL

Jan. 27, 2020: Preliminary hearing in Upatoi home invasion murder set for Tuesday | WRBL

Jan. 23, 2020: POLICE: All five adults arrested in Upatoi home invasion have criminal records | WRBL

Jan. 22, 2020: Police arrest 6 suspects in weekend Upatoi Ridge murder | WRBL

Jan. 18, 2020: One dead after shooting in Upatoi Ridge in Columbus | WRBL

Jan. 18, 2020: Three Columbus homicides in less than 24 hours, police investigating | WRBL