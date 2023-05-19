COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of Columbus is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program (MSYEP).

MSYEP begins on June 12 and ends on July 28, with a week-long break through July 1 to July 9.

Accepted participants will work Monday through Friday for 20 hours a week. The program lasts six weeks with employees earning $14 per hour.

To participate, applicants must be between 16 and 24 years of age. They must also be a resident of Muscogee County and either be enrolled in high school or part of the 2023 graduating class.

Those interested in applying can do so at the MSYEP job listing.