COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Big Dog Fleet Feet, which sells running shoes and accessories, will be holding its annual Big Dog Howl 5K foot race this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. While attendees are asked to sign up online, store co-owner Reggie Luther said they can also sign up in-person on the day of the event. Participation costs $30 per person.

“There’s usually a couple hundred people running,” Luther said.

The race will begin at Big Dog Fleet Feet and end near the same place. Click here to view the route.

There will be awards for first, second and third-place finishers; first-place masters; various age groups and male and female runners.

There will also be a costume contest with cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive $100, the second-place winner will receive $50 and the third-place winner will receive $25. If a group wins, they will share the prize. Luther said that people normally run in their costumes during the event.

The registration deadline to receive a guaranteed t-shirt was Friday, Oct. 21. Luther said some t-shirts are currently left but may not be the day of the race.

Attendees can pick up their packets on Friday, Oct. 28 at Big Dog Fleet Feet, located at 12 West 11th Street, from noon to 6 p.m.

This race will be part of the Columbus Road Runners Fall Five 5K Series and the Columbus Road Runners Distance Series. Attendees are asked to only sign up for this race individually if they don’t want to run the others.

Easterseals, which helps people with disabilities, will receive some of the proceeds from the race.

For more info, contact Luther at rl@bigdogfleetfeet.com.