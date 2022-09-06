COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The biggest three-day motorcycle event in the tri-city area is coming to the Columbus Civic Center for a weekend of fun. The Chattahoochee Valley Motorcycle Rally, presented by Extreme Motorcycles and Rally Point Harley Davidson, will take place from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. There will be a bike show with awards, live entertainment, a sound competition, food and more.

An opening ceremony with the Army Silver Wings Parachute Team will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12:15 p.m. Live music and sounds will be provided all three days by DJ Remy.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.columbusciviccenter.org.

For updates, follow #CVMR on Facebook.