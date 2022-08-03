COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The body found in a wooded area near 16th Street and 5th Avenue earlier today has been identified as a man who went missing yesterday, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Coroner Bryan says that Victor Allen Chavez, 53, was pronounced deceased on the scene at 12:10 p.m. on Aug 3. Chavez’ wife has been notified.

Chavez originally went missing at 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 2 near Bay Avenue and Whitewater Express. According to police, Chavez was suffering from a traumatic brain injury along with being wheelchair-bound.

The body is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for an autopsy. This is where the manner of death will be determined.

This is a developing case.