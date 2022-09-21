COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be holding its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, presented by Radiology Partners Georgia, at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to a Piedmont Columbus Regional press release. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme will be “Who You Gonna Call?” for mammograms, ultrasounds and diagnostic screenings.

There will be various vendors and sponsors at the event for guests to visit. Standup comedian and breast cancer survivor Susan Sparks will be the keynote speaker.

Anyone not able to attend the event in person can host a “Lunch-In… Hope Wherever You Are!” virtual event starting on Monday, Oct. 10.

“By becoming a host, you will receive a Lunch-In Box for you and seven guests with a choice of lunch delivered from our restaurant sponsor, table décor for eight and a private viewing link — everything you need to join us in the fight as a Cancerbuster,” says the press release.

Proceeds from these events will pay for Pink Ribbon Comfort Bags for recently diagnosed breast cancer patients at the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

Register online or call Zarina Cheves at (706) 660-6204 to reserve your seat or virtual Lunch-In box.