COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 attacks in 2001. A little more than 400 of those lives lost were first responders and emergency personnel.

Every year since then, one local school has made it their mission to visit local police and fire precincts to honor their dedication to public service.

Friday, a now 21-year tradition continued as Brookstone students grades 3K to seniors spent all week collecting homemade baked goods, curating signs, and crafting letters to distribute to local fire and police personnel precincts apart of their “Brookstone 9/11 Baked Goods Drive” in remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Students delivered items to various locations Friday, Sept. 9, including Columbus Fire & EMS Station 11 where they spoke to the dedication of our local first responders.

Brookstone School visited various precincts across the county in addition to Station 11, those moments were captured and shared on Facebook.

Brookstone School sophomore Andrew Alford read the school’s collective message to the firefighters when dropping off collected items, an act he says is significant to him.

“It means a lot to me because I got to show thanks to them when they’re not recognized a lot and, you know, just for 9/11 and since they save so many lives and risk their lives for us every day. It means a lot to us and everyone at Brookstone,” he said.

Alford read in part quote, “Since 2002, it has been Brookstone School’s privilege and honor to recognize Columbus’ First Responders for their service. On the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we not only want to pay tribute to those first responders who risked and even gave their lives in 2001, but we want to honor the men and women who continue to risk their own lives on a daily basis to make our community safer.” That full statement of gratitude can be found below.

Brookstone’s mission, to honor those who risk their lives for us then and now and to remember the lives lost 21 years ago.