COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Registration is open for those wanting to participate in the 13th annual Paint the Town Pink Fun 5K Walk/Run, presented by the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition (WCGCC). This event will benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Cancer Assistance Fund, which assists eligible people in the community who are receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment for cancer.

This walk/run will take place on Friday, October 21 starting at Woodruff Riverfront Park, located at 1000 Bay Avenue in Columbus. The program will start at 6 p.m., and the walk/run will start at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear pink clothing and attire that glows in the dark.

“We’re calling it our pink glow walk/run, and we ask them to glow themselves out, pink themselves out, show up in their tutus and their tiaras and all that,” said WCGCC President and CEO Cheryl A. Johnson.

Runners will be timed.

The walk/run costs $25 for walkers 12 years of age and older and $35 for runners. Walkers will receive t-shirts, and runners will receive t-shirts and medals for whichever categories they win in. Children ages 11 and under can participate for free.

“We’re looking forward to a great crowd, getting people to register before Oct. 14,” Johnson said. “That’s the deadline for the correct t-shirt size. But we just encourage everyone to come out and celebrate life, celebrate thrivers, celebrate survivors, celebrate and honor those and recognize those who have transitioned.”

Click here to register. The walk/run route can be viewed here.

WCGCC is a not-for-profit, 501(c) (3) organization that aims to help the communities it serves deal with cancer. For more information, visit https://wcgcc.org.