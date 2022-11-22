Above is the car show Wayne Powell and Roy Cook held in 2020. Photo provided by Cook.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wayne Powell, a member of car club Columbus City Stangz and Roy Cook, owner of Cook’s Place in Columbus, will be holding a car show benefiting Animal Ark Rescue. The event will take place in the field behind Cook’s Place at 5837 Nancy Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission for spectators will be free, but anyone who wants to enter a vehicle will have to pay $25 or provide a pet-related gift of equal value. 50 trophies will be given out to cars, motorcycles and trucks at the event. Cook said that each participant will receive a t-shirt with “Cruising to Cook’s” and a picture of two old cars on it.

There will be a raffle for car-related products.

“We just wanted to try and help Animal Ark out,” Cook said. “They’re going to be bringing dogs to be adopted. We did this three years ago before COVID down at The Landings shopping center, and I think we raised $1,100 then.”

The number of vehicles participating varies each year. Last year, there were 101. Cook said the car show has been held for 19 years.

“The Corvette Club of Columbus, they usually have a real good turnout,” he said. “They’ll have 15 or 20 cars from their club. We have another club, it’s called Southern Cruisers, of which I’m a member of, and it’s mostly classic cars. We have anything from a Model A up to the GTO. And I have a ‘35 Plymouth.”

For more info, call Powell at (706) 580-7354 or Cook at (706) 464-8899