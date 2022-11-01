COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In recognition of Veterans Day, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and Paws Humane Society will host a volunteer trash cleanup event at Cooper Creek Park on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, after an introduction and safety talk, volunteers will spend an hour and a half picking up trash around the park and Paws Humane Society. After the cleanup, volunteers will get to interact with pets from Paws Humane Society.

Only 35 spots are available. Click here to register. Questions can be emailed to hjacobs@chattahoochee.org.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper provided the following notes about the event:

The exact address of the cleanup will be shared with volunteers a few days before the event. The event organizers will choose the location that needs the most attention.

Because volunteers are likely to get wet or dirty, they are encouraged to dress accordingly. Cleanup gear such as gloves, bags and trash grabbers will be provided.

Each registration is for one person, only. Please provide only your personal contact information and don’t bring any unregistered guests.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, CDC guidelines will be followed. Volunteers will be alerted of protocols.

Volunteers will receive free one-year memberships to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

This event is being sponsored by DaCosta Insurance Services and Humana.