COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— This weekend, princesses from across the Chattahoochee Valley made their way to the Columbus, Georgia Convention and Trade Center. While they spent the day being pampered and having their wishes come true, they also helped grant the wishes of others.

For the fifth year in a row, children from across the Chattahoochee Valley were transformed into princesses. They were fit for tiaras, had their hair done, tested their royal skills, and met their Disney role models off screen.

“I know that in this community I’m always looking for things that people can do. It’s hard to find something where a little girl can just dress up and have the ability to just be the princess,” Executive Director of the Trade Center Hayley Tillery said. “And to realize that it’s not all about the outer beauty, but also the inner beauty on how you can make a difference.”

Just as any princess, it all starts with a mission to serve.

“We will have little princesses running around this whole incredible South Hall that we have here at the Trade Center to really create a memory, but also realize that you can be a princess forever in how you treat people, how you care for this community, and it starts right here,” Tillery said.

All proceeds from the Princess for a Day event go to Easterseals West Georgia, whose mission is to serve and support people with disabilities.

“Our families actually get subsidized childcare at our facility, childcare and adult based services, and that is so helpful because families of children and adults with disabilities actually have exorbitant costs over the life of their loved one,” President and CEO of Easterseals West Georgia Lakisha Taylor told WRBL. “It’s really important that we keep our services affordable for families. So, events like this help us to do that.”

Easterseals West Georgia serves people ranging in age from six weeks to adulthood.

This year has been their largest event raising nearly $15,000 for Easterseals West Georgia. In 2022, the Trade Center, attendees, and sponsors raised $10,000.

“It is so heartwarming, it is extraordinary. There are probably about 300 little girls all over this room, and it is just a joy,” Taylor said. “We love to see the community come out and support our mission toward our services.”

For those that missed this year’s annual event, organizers at the Trade Center say they typically plan this event each August.

Anyone interested in supporting Easterseals West Georgia can sign up to attend their Pancake Breakfast coming up this Saturday, August 19 from 7 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 a plate. Donations can also be made directly on their website.