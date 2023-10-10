COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus will receive funds through the the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program to help reduce crime in the Chattahoochee Valley.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is delivering the $133,917 in PSN funds. The senator’s office says the funding will bring law enforcement officials together to coordinate crime reduction efforts.

“Violent crime is impacting Columbus and communities across Georgia,” said Senator Ossoff. “Better coordination between law enforcement agencies at the Federal, state, and local levels can help us protect families from gun violence and gang activity.”

The PSN task forces will be located in Albany, Columbus and Macon.

These task forces will evaluate data for violent crime incidents, gun crime, gun confiscations, calls for police service and incident reports. The office says this data will help officials find which areas of each community have high rates of gun violence.