COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas shoppers will soon get a head start at the 31st annual Christmas Made in the South event, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center, according to a social media page for the event. There will be over 200 makers, art, gourmet food and entertainment as well as handmade items such as silk wearables, fabric bags, arts and crafts, florals, sculptures, dichroic glass jewelry, holiday items, vintage designs and more.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

One admission will be good for all three days with a hand stamp.

Tickets will cost $9 for adults at the door. Advanced adult tickets can be bought online for $8 plus credit card processing fees. Children ages 12 and under can get in for free. Click here for an admission discount coupon.