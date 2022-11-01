COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— New information is emerging in relation to the health risks associated with fighting fires. While our first responders are saving lives; they are also putting themselves at risk.

“Cancer is the most dangerous, unrecognized threat to the health of firefighters. What we know is that 9% of firefighters, that the risk is higher, that they will get diagnosed with cancer and they have a 14% higher risk of dying with cancer,” Fire Marshall and Division Chief John Shull said.

As of Nov. 1, the city of Columbus has seen a total of 570 structure fires this year alone. The city recognizes these risks and has approved for the purchase of 350 cancer screening kits for Columbus Fire & EMS.

“Cancer is now the number one cause of firefighter death, and so we want to do those screenings,” City Manager Isaiah Hugley said in the Oct. 25 City Council Meeting.

The kits will cost the city $38,750 and were budgeted into the 2023 Fiscal Year budget meaning the department will not be getting these kits until sometime in the spring.

The age for cancer diagnosis in firefighters has gone from 60-50 to now mid 40’s. The goal for this purchase is to be proactive instead of reactive.

“That early detection is imperative. So, this is part of that. What we know is that we’re starting to see more and more firefighters get cancer, various types of cancer. We see it a lot in lung, liver, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. So, this is another way that we can mitigate those risks,” Shull said.

Smoke and fire have various carcinogens and chemicals that can lead to cellular changes and cause cancer if inhaled, which firefighters are exposed to daily.

These screening kits use blood samples to tracks protein biomarkers that are secreted by tumors with the hope of catching the cancer when it is treatable and survivable. These samples will be taken yearly to compare any changes over time.

Chief Shull says two firefighters have died of cancer in the recent years, and they can only assume it is linked to the constant exposure to these harsh chemicals.

The resolution from the City Council meeting has been linked below.