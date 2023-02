COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The intersection of 13th St. and 5th Ave. is temporarily closed off due to a car crash.

Two ambulances and several Columbus police units are at the scene. There’s also a tow truck at the intersection.

Both lanes of 13th St. near Krystal are closed off at this time.

There is no further information currently available. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.